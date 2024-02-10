The nominees for the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame were announced on Saturday in partnership with ABC/Disney+ at the TCA in Los Angeles.

This year, 10 of the 15 nominees are on the ballot for the first time. They include Mariah Carey, Cher, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & the Gang, Lenny Kravitz, Oasis, Sinéad O'Connor, Ozzy Osbourne and Sade.

Other nominees in the running include Eric B. & Rakim, Jane's Addiction, Oasis, A Tribe Called Quest, Dave Matthews Band and Mary J. Blige.

"This remarkable list of Nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors and celebrates," John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a statement shared in a press release. "Continuing in the true spirit of Rock & Roll, these artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps."

Mariah Carey, Lenny Kravitz, Cher. Getty Images

All artists or bands nominated must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination, according to the press release.

Following the announcement about nominations, an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists and historians and members of the music industry will receive nominee ballots.

According to the press release, "an artist's musical impact and influence on other artists, length and depth of career and body of work as well as innovation and superiority in style and technique are taken into consideration."

Inductees will be announced in April and the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place in Cleveland in the fall.

Last year's inductees included Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, George Michael, The Spinners, Kate Bush and Rage Against the Machine.

Chaka Khan, Bernie Taupin, Al Kooper, DJ Kool Herc, and Link Wray were also honored during the induction ceremony.