Nominees for the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame have been revealed, with Cyndi Lauper, the late George Michael, Kate Bush, Willie Nelson and the late Warren Zevon in the running this year.

Other nominees include The Spinners, Sheryl Crow, Joy Division/New Order, Missy Elliott, Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden, A Tribe Called Quest, The White Stripes and Iron Maiden.

"This remarkable list of Nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors and celebrates," John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, shared in a statement.

He continued, "These artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps."

Many of this year's contenders are receiving their first nomination, including Lauper, Michael, Nelson, Zevon, Crow and Joy Division/New Order, with The White Stripes and Elliott landing their first nod in their first year of eligibility.

Fan voting is open now through April 28 at rockhall.com, and the top five vote-getters will qualify for the "Fans' Ballot," which will help determine this year's inductees.

This year's Hall of Fame class will be announced in May.

Following the nominations announcement, Lauper was among the nominees who shared their gratitude for the recognition.