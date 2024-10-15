The 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is underway and the models are getting ready.
The iconic event is returning to the runway for the first time since 2018 after a multi-year hiatus following a number of controversies, and some of the brand's legendary models are also back, including Candice Swanepoel, Adriana Lima and Jasmine Tookes.
Tyra Banks, Gigi Hadid, Taylor Hill and more are also expected to walk the runway. The show will also feature an all-women musical-talent lineup including Cher, Tyla and Lisa.
The company announced in its 2022 earnings call last March that the show, which was once famous for its "Angels" models and extravagant angel wings, would return as a "new version."
In May this year, the brand further teased the show's return, stating in an Instagram post that it would "reflect who we are today, plus everything you know and love -- the glamour, runway, wings, musical entertainment, and more!"
The show will air live from New York City on the Amazon Live channel starting at 6:30 p.m. ET for the Pink Carpet and 7 p.m. ET for the show.
It will also be available to watch on Instagram, YouTube and TikTok for the first time.
Below, see all the behind-the-scenes photos ahead of the show.