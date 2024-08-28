Tyra Banks and Gigi Hadid are getting ready for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which now has a date.
The two supermodels appeared in a video shared by Victoria's Secret on Wednesday teasing the upcoming event with Chappell Roan's hit song "Femininomenon" in the background.
In the video, Banks and Hadid walk through different parts of a hotel lobby. Hadid walks up to the front desk, rings the bell and Banks turns around to give her a golden invitation.
"See you there," Banks tells her.
The clip ends with the gold invitation that reads, "Your attendance is requested at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024."
In bold letters below is the date of the event: Oct. 15, 2024 in New York City.
In the caption of the video, Victoria's Secret writes, "Sorry, couldn't write a caption, we were too busy picking up our jaws off the floor at @tyrabanks and @gigihadid delivering VSFS invites. You understand. #VSFashionShow."
In March 2023, Victoria's Secret announced during the company's 2022 earnings call that the show, which was known for its "Angels" models and over-the-top winged ensembles, would return as a "new version" of its former iconic self.
A video announcement followed more than a year later with one of the brand's legendary models, Candice Swanepoel, to mark the news.
"We've read the comments and heard you," the brand said in the video announcement at the time. "The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is BACK and will reflect who we are today, plus everything you know and love -- the glamour, runway, wings, musical entertainment, and more!"
The last time Victoria's Secret held its iconic show was 2018, a year before former L Brands CEO Leslie Wexner reportedly sent a memo to staffers indicating that he and others had "decided to re-think the traditional Victoria's Secret Fashion Show."
The announcement to cancel the show also came amid a period of conflict for the lingerie brand.
One year prior, Jan Singer stepped down as CEO of Victoria's Secret's lingerie division one week after the L Brands' chief marketing officer Ed Razek came under fire for telling Vogue that he didn't want to cast "transsexuals" in the fashion show for fear that they might ruin its "fantasy" appeal.
The show also previously faced criticism for a lack of inclusivity on the runway.
Since then, Victoria's Secret has revamped its image with The VS Collective, which launched several initiatives to support causes vital to women. It features a diverse lineup of ambassadors including Velntina Sampaio, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Megan Rapinoe, among others.
Leading up to the fashion show, Victoria's Secret has been teasing the event. Last week, the brand shared a video with Priscilla Polley, the AVP of Design at Victoria's Secret, Juliette Schwander, the sales director at Forster Rohner and more, who talked about the fashion that audiences can expect to see on the runway this fall.
