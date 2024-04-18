Zendaya's latest look for the "Challengers" press tour is an ode to tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams.

On Thursday, Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach, shared a photo taken by photographer and makeup artist Ernesto Casillas of the actress in a black and white striped gown designed by Carolina Herrera.

The look was recreated from Serena and Venus Williams' iconic photo in the 1998 issue of Vogue.

"An ode to the GREATS @venuswilliams @serenawilliams We thank you for all you have done!" Roach said in the caption of the post, which features Zendaya sitting on a couch with the skirt of the gown all around her. "With Love, Z and Law."

"Thank you to @wesgordon and the @carolinaherrera team for helping us recreate this iconic look," he added.

In his post about Zendaya's recreated look, Wes Gordon, the creative director for Carolina Herrera, said that Serena and Venus Williams' Vogue photo, taken by Annie Leibovitz, "remains one of his favorite images."

Zendaya wears a striped black and white gown from Carolina Herrera in this image. Ernesto Casillas

"I was immediately excited when @luxurylaw reached out about recreating this look for @zendaya as part of the storytelling around #challengers," Gordon said. "Thank you so much Law!"

In the photo, Zendaya wears a wig from Kim Kimble, which was styled by Ursula Stephen. The look was styled in the same way Venus and Serena Williams' hair was done in their Vogue shoot.

Casillas, who did Zendaya's makeup, also took to Instagram to share the image.

"Thank you @luxurylaw @zendaya for letting me capture this moment," Casillas said.

Zendaya took to her Instagram stories too to share the photo and wrote, "Forever inspired by @venuswilliams @serenawilliams."

Venus Williams re-shared the post on her own Instagram story and wrote, "My heart melted on this one. Iconic @zendaya."

Throughout the "Challengers" press tour, Zendaya has worn showstopping looks, including many that have been tennis-inspired.

For the Los Angeles premiere of the film, she mixed it up and wore a black and pink Vera Wang gown on the carpet and after the premiere, changed into a neon green halter dress from Celia Kritharioti, which had a tennis ball attached at the center.

"Challengers" hits theaters on April 26.