Zendaya is no stranger to showing off amazing red carpet fashion, and her latest look is no exception.

The actress was spotted in Sydney on Tuesday at the Australian premiere of "Challengers" wearing a shimmering green Loewe dress that included a deep-V neckline and thigh-high slit. The look was designed by Jonathan Anderson, Loewe's creative director.

She paired the dress with matching pumps and drop earrings.

Zendaya attends the Australian premiere of "Challengers" at the State Theatre, March 26, 2024, in Sydney. Don Arnold/WireImage via Getty Images

The former Disney star's green eyeshadow and honey blonde updo brought the entire ensemble together.

Paying tribute to her "Challengers" character Tashi -- a former tennis prodigy turned coach -- Zendaya's glowing gown also included a silhouette of a person holding a tennis racket.

The actress posed on the red carpet alongside co-stars Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor, who both wore dark suits.

Mike Faist, left, Zendaya, center, and Josh O'Connor attend the Australian premiere of "Challengers" at the State Theatre, March 26, 2024, in Sydney. Don Arnold/WireImage via Getty Images

According to an official synopsis, the film centers around Zendaya's character Tashi, who is working to train her husband (Faist), a tennis champion on a losing streak, when they face off against his former best friend -- who also happens to be Tashi's ex-boyfriend.

"As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself, what will it cost to win," the synopsis reads.

Speaking with Elle last August, Zendaya opened up about her decision to take on the role.

"I felt like it was a good step into a more, I guess you could say, 'grown-up' role and into that next phase," she said at the time. "It was a little scary to take on, which I think is a good feeling. To be like, 'Ooh, can I do this?' You could run from that feeling and stay safe and comfortable, or you can go, 'You know what, f*** it.'"