Law Roach has dressed some of today's biggest stars and received loads of accolades for his extraordinary work. However, he may be leaving it all behind, based on a recent post on social media.

The "Legendary" judge took to Instagram Tuesday to post a "retired" graphic along with a caption starting with "My cup is empty."

He went on to thank and express gratitude toward everyone who has supported him through the years and trusted him with their image.

"If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it's not! The politics, the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I'm out."

Immediately following Law's post, there was an outpouring of emotions, including confusion to words of encouragement from fans and followers shocked by Roach's sudden news.

"You will always have a home @britishvogue," said the publication's editor-in-chief Edward Enninful.

Actress Niecy Nash also chimed in saying, "We all come or go on our OWN terms. If you're done because you want your next role, blessings to you…. If you're having a 'moment,' keep your main character energy! Either way: you got this!"

Supermodel Naomi Campbell added in, "Law I won't let you! We don't quit.. strived too hard."

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Fendi, FILE Law Roach and Kerry Washington attend the Fendi Couture fashion shows, Jan. 26, 2023 in Paris.

The self-described "image architect's" retirement announcement comes right off the heels of him putting together showstopping looks for many attendees of Vanity Fair's 2023 Oscars after-party including Meghan Thee Stallion, Hunter Schafer, Kerry Washington, Hailee Steinfeld and Eve Jobs.

In addition to those aforementioned stars, Roach has been the longtime go-to stylist of Zendaya — creating a countless amount of showstopping red carpet looks for the "Euphoria" star.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images, FILE Zendaya, Law Roach and Naomi Campbell attend the Valentino Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week, Oct. 02, 2022 in Paris.

Last year, Roach received the CFDA's first-ever Stylist of the Year Award just a few months after making TIME100's Next list of emerging leaders shaping their respective industries.

He also made history as the first Black person to take the top spot on The Hollywood Reporter's annual list of "Most Powerful Stylists."