Once the Oscars festivities wrapped up Sunday night, the stars and celebrities kept things going at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, one of the most anticipated after-parties of the awards season.

This year, Oscar winners, nominees and special guests walked the after-party's blue carpet following the 95th Academy Awards, showing off stunning outfits and striking looks.

Cate Blanchett

PHOTO: US-Australian actress Cate Blanchett attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images
Cate Blanchett sparkled in the same Louis Vuitton ensemble -- a blue velvet top and satin black skirt -- she wore for the Oscars ceremony earlier in the evening. She paired the look with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. The "Tár" actress also accessorized with a blue ribbon from the United Nations Refugee Agency, part of a campaign to raise awareness of the plight of refugees and displaced people around the world.

Blanchett was nominated for a best actress Oscar this year for her role in "Tár" as renowned conductor Lydia Tár.

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber

PHOTO: US actor Austin Butler and model Kaia Gerber attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images
"Elvis" star Austin Butler attended the Vanity Fair after-party with model Kaia Gerber. The Oscar-nominated actor wore a sleek black suit with a silky blue-gray top while Gerber shone in a sparkly metallic silver gown.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek Pinault, who presented the Oscar for best international feature film this year, changed into a glittery silver gown trimmed in black lace for the Vanity Fair after-party.

PHOTO: US-Mexican actress Salma Hayek attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images
Michelle Yeoh and Florence Pugh

PHOTO: Michelle Yeoh,Florence Pugh attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Danny Moloshok/Reuters
Best actress Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh was all smiles as she and Florence Pugh arrived at the after-party together. The "Everything Everywhere All at Once" star wore a strapless silver and multi-colored gown with a sheer V-cut out feature while Pugh, who stars in the upcoming movie "A Good Person," stood out in a two-piece black ensemble with a long pink overcoat.

Gigi Hadid

PHOTO: US model Gigi Hadid attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images
Gigi Hadid was radiant in red with an off-the-shoulder long-sleeved gown that she paired with matching red pumps.

Riley Keough

PHOTO: US actress Riley Keough attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images
Riley Keough stepped out in a metallic gold sequined floor-length gown that featured a cowl neckline. Keough shared her glamorous look on Instagram, which she said she paired with Yves Saint Laurent Beauty lipstick.

Angela Bassett

PHOTO: US actress Angela Bassett attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images
Best actress Oscar nominee Angela Bassett, who popped on the champagne carpet in a regal purple gown, attended the after-party with a bright red two-piece pantsuit and black stilettos.

Simone Ashley

PHOTO: Simone Ashley attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Simone Ashley walked the Vanity Fair blue carpet in a teal, sequined one-shoulder gown, complete with bow accents at the shoulder and waist.

Naomi Campbell

PHOTO: Naomi Campbell attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Supermodel Naomi Campbell rocked a cream-colored Schiaparelli dress, which she paired with a gold statement choker and matching cream heels.

Sharon Stone

PHOTO: Sharon Stone attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Sharon Stone was a vision in yellow as she arrived at the Vanity Fair party in a flowy spring-ready gown and cape from Tony Ward that featured white floral details. Stone finished her look, which she also shared on Instagram, with a matching yellow Dolce & Gabbana handbag, jewelry from Giorgio B and a slicked-back hairdo.

Tessa Thompson

PHOTO: Tessa Thompson attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Tessa Thompson walked the Vanity Fair carpet in a red rosette and deconstructed black dress.

Tracee Ellis Ross

PHOTO: attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Danny Moloshok/Reuters
Tracee Ellis Ross wore a show-stopping white and black jumpsuit and cape by Balmain, paired with a matching white wide-brimmed hat and black arm-length gloves. She finished the look with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and a low bun.