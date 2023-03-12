These star couples showed up in style for Hollywood’s biggest night.

The 95th Academy Awards, airing Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT live on ABC, is being held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Here are some of the most stylish couples who have hit the champagne-colored carpet:

Brendan Fraser and Jeanne Moore

Emma Mcintyre/Getty Images Jeanne Moore and Brendan Fraser attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards, Mar. 12, 2023, in Hollywood.

Brendan Fraser, nominated for best actor for his lead performance in "The Whale," stepped out with girlfriend Jeanne Moore.

Fraser hasn't had a lead role in a major film in over a decade. Last month, he won the SAG Award for outstanding lead actor.

Fraser and Moore made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Guest

Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images Jamie Lee Curtis and her husband Christopher Guest attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, March 12, 2023.

Oscar-nominated Jamie Lee Curtis took her husband, actor Christopher Guest.

From scream queen to Oscar nominee, this is Crutis’ first nomination for her supporting role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

"It was never even in my wildest dream box … I have always felt very much like an outsider looking in and yet always so grateful for any and all opportunities I have had," Curtis said after receiving her first Oscar nomination. "Being a part of this beautiful movie, which just received so many acknowledgments for our talented, motley crew of artists, is the highlight of my professional life."

Troy Kotsur and Deanne Bray

Eric Gaillard/Reuters Troy Kotsur and Deanne Bray attend the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Mar. 12, 2023.

Troy Kotsur, who won the 2022 Academy Award for his supporting role in "CODA,"carrived side-by-side with his wife, actress Deanne Bray.

Both performers, who are deaf, signed "love" while posing on the carpet.

Kotsur became the first deaf actor to win an Academy Award in the category. He also won a British Academy Film Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Critics’ Choice Movie Award.

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni

Eric Gaillard/Reuters Ram Charan and wife Upasana Kamineni pose on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, March 12, 2023.

"Telugu" star Ram Charan posed with his wife Upasana Kamineni on the carpet.

Charan stars in the movie "RRR" which captivated audiences across the globe and made history when its breakout musical number, "Naatu Naatu," was nominated for best original song.

Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego Saldana

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Marco Perego and Zoe Saldana attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood.

Zoe Saldana, who plays the role of Neytiri in "Avatar: The Way of Water," showed up alongside her husband, Marco Perego Saldana.

"Avatar: The Way of Water" is nominated in four categories including best picture, best visual effects, best production design and best sound.

Malala Yousafzai and Asser Malik

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Malala Yousafzai and Asser Malik attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood.

Activist Malala Yousafzai and her husband Asser Malik sparkled on the Oscars carpet.

Malala, the world’s youngest Nobel Prize laureate, made her Academy Awards debut in a sequined hooded gown.

She is an executive producer on Joshua Seftel’s short film "Stranger at the Gate," which is nominated in the best documentary short film category.

Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw

Eric Gaillard/Reuters Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw attend the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Mar. 12, 2023.

Academy Award veteran, director Steven Spielberg arrived with his wife actress Kate Capshaw on the champagne carpet.

Speilberg’s film “The Fabelmans” is nominated for a total of seven academy awards including Best Picture, Best Original Score, Best Original Screenplay and Best Production Design.

The filmmaker, who pulled inspiration from his own childhood for the movie, is up for Best Director this year, as well!

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba stunned on the 2023 Oscars carpet.

The actor wore a navy blazer while the actress glowed in a neon green gown.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Eric Gaillard/Reuters Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban pose on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, March 12, 2023.

Nicole Kidman and her husband, country singer Keith Urban, arrive to the 2023 Academy Awards.

Kidman, who is presenting an award tonight, was nominated for Best Actress last year for her role in “Being the Ricardos.”

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

"Top Gun" star Miles Teller showed up in style alongside his wife Keleigh Sperry.

Teller starred as Bradley Bradshaw in the Oscar-nominated film, "Top Gun: Maverick."

Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin

Director Baz Luhrmann and costume designer Catherine Martin are an Oscar power couple this year.