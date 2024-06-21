Rihanna is proud of partner A$AP Rocky.
On Friday, the singer and Fenty Beauty CEO stepped out with the "Fashion Killa" rapper for Paris Fashion Week to support him at his fashion show: AWGE Menswer Spring/Summer 2025 show.
The couple wore sunglasses as they walked into the venue where the show was being held in Paris, France.
Rihanna was all smiles as she watched models walk down the runway. She also appeared in photos to also be filming the show as models showed off the many looks from the collection.
The singer wore an oversized brown jacket with fur over a white dress. She also paired the look with matching white heels.
A$AP Rocky, who walked the runway at the very end of the show, wore an oversized jacket too, with the letters AWGE across the front.
In an interview with GQ that was published Friday, A$AP Rocky talked about the collection, which is based on his own experiences and said he started working on it last year.
"It's just me trying to encapsulate just all of my experiences, everything that I've learned, everything I've experienced about the social issues and the social climate of America," he said. "I think fashion is an expression. It's to express how you feel. This is no different."
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are parents to sons RZA and Riot.