FKA Twigs is claiming a double standard after her Calvin Klein ad was banned from being displayed in the U.K.

The black-and-white image shows the singer wearing an open shirt, exposing the right side of her body, including the side of her breast and bottom, and was a part of a trio of posters that ran in April 2023, some of which showed Kendall Jenner topless.

Following what the U.K.'s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said were two complaints that the ad images were "overly sexualized," "offensive and irresponsible, because they objectified women," and "inappropriate for display in an untargeted medium," the ASA investigated and determined that only the FKA Twigs ad was unacceptable.

The ASA, which is a non-governmental agency, describes itself on its website as "the UK’s independent regulator of advertising across all media."

Writing, in part, that the ad in question "used nudity and centered on FKA Twig's physical features rather than the clothing, to the extent that it presented her as a stereotypical sexual object," the ASA ordered that the ad "must not appear again in the form complained of," and that Calvin Klein must "ensure that future ads did not irresponsibly objectify women and were targeted appropriately."

Responding to the ASA's ruling, FKA Twigs took to Instagram, posting an image of the ad and writing, "I do not see the 'stereotypical sexual object' that they have labeled me. I see a beautiful strong woman of color whose incredible body has overcome more pain than you can imagine."

FSA Twigs has responded after a Calvin Klein advertisement was banned. FSA Twigs/Instagram/Calvin Klein

The "Papi Pacify" singer goes on to say, "In light of reviewing other campaigns past and current of this nature, I can't help but feel there are some double standards here."

Twigs concludes her post by writing, in part, "i am proud of my physicality and hold the art i create with my vessel to the standards of women like josephine baker, eartha kitt and grace jones who broke down barriers of what it looks like to be empowered and harness a unique embodied sensuality." She then thanks Calvin Klein and the ad's photographers "who gave me a space to express myself exactly how i wanted to - i will not have my narrative changed."

According to the ASA, Calvin Klein responded to their initial investigation by saying that the ads in question were "similar to ads they had been publishing in the U.K. for many years," and that the fashion company is "well known for being a pioneering and progressive brand that engaged in a range of equity and equality focused partnerships."

Calvin Klein further declared that the ads "were not vulgar" and "did not overly sexualize Kendall Jenner or FKA Twigs and were not irresponsible," but rather showed "confident and empowered women," according to the ASA, which also noted that Calvin Klein said both FKA Twigs and Kendall Jenner had approved the ads before they were published.

Calvin Klein did not immediately respond to an ABC News request for comment on the ASA ruling.

The ASA's decision to ban the ad has caused an uproar among fans, especially after the brand was recently celebrated for the release last week of ads featuring "The Bear" star Jeremy Allen White, some of which show him clad only in underwear.