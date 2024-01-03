Pamela Anderson's well-publicized makeup-free journey continues as she stars in the campaign for Proenza Schouler's Spring 2024 collection.

The designers behind the line, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, make "luxury fashion for the intelligent, adult, urban woman of today," a concept embodied perfectly by Anderson's clean face, swept-back hair and confrontational gaze, which complements the minimalist-chic pieces she models in one of the brand's recent Instagram posts, shared Wednesday.

The oversized suit jacket fits with the baggier shapes we've seen dominate trends the past few seasons, while the off-white, fishnet overlay of the satin dress mimics the freshness of Anderson's visage -- a perfect encapsulation of the spring line's quiet elegance.

Various other images from the campaign showcase Anderson in unflinching, head-on shots where her powerful stances set off the precise tailoring and structure of the garments. One particularly striking look features Anderson in a fiery red halter dress that juxtaposes and highlights her barefaced beauty. The contrast is unexpected yet elevates both the garment and its gorgeous wearer.

Another image -- which Anderson shared on her personal Instagram -- shows off a chic, all-black look with only a few metal details to set off the monochromatic ensemble.

Anderson left a white heart and sparkles emoji under one of Proenza Schouler's posts Wednesday, amid a flurry of other comments such as, "I'll buy whatever she's selling!!" and "Sublime ❤️❤️❤️."

The campaign comes in the wake of Anderson's whirlwind, makeup-free trip to Paris Fashion Week last fall, where she filmed multiple videos with Vogue and other fashion outlets while attending various shows in archival looks from her own closet -- with no help from a glam team.

With her presence in high fashion growing stronger by the minute, we can only expect to see more looks like this from the bombshell in 2024.