Diana Ross' latest campaign ad with Saint Laurent is truly supreme.

The music icon was photographed by David Sims for the luxury fashion house's Spring 2024 collection, from creative director Anthony Vaccarello, in all her reigning glory.

For the striking portrait, she's seen wearing a long black dress as well as her signature deep eyeliner and voluminous curls.

Ross' daughter, actress Tracee Ellis Ross, reposted Saint Laurent's stunning photo on her own Instagram, writing, "My mama is fire! Hoping to mature in this direction."

Celebrity hairstylist Jawara, who styled Ross' hair for the photoshoot, also shared his gratitude for working with her.

"My name is Jawara and I have been blessed to do bucket list things in my career this being one of the highlights for sure," he said. "The ICONIC, incomparable, Miss. Diana Ross. Thank you to everyone involved, I’m forever grateful."

The "I'm Coming Out" singer's muse moment with Saint Laurent follows her surprise appearance a few months ago at one of Beyoncé's Los AngelesRenaissance World Tour shows, where she sang "Happy Birthday" to the singer.

"Thank you so much, you are so amazing," Beyoncé told Ross afterward, as the two shared a sweet embrace.