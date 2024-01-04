Jeremy Allen White is capturing the attention and hearts of many as the star of Calvin Klein's latest ad campaign.

"The Bear" actor is front and center modeling the brand's new Spring 2024 underwear collection amongst scenic New York City backdrops.

The alluring photoshoot was captured by native New Yorker Mert Alas and highlights his connection to the city, according to the brand.

Jeremy Allen stars in Calvin Klein campaign. Mert Alas

Throughout the series of mostly black and white photos, White is wearing New Intense Power, Micro Stretch, Micro Mesh, Modern Cotton and Cotton Stretch styles.

According to the label, the Spring 2024 seasonal campaign will explore the world of Calvin Klein, and will be highlighting dynamic talent in additional standalone vignettes that spotlight individuality.

Jeremy Allen stars in Calvin Klein campaign. Mert Alas

Reflecting on the location of the campaign, White told GQ that he remembers being in awe by the sheer enormity of NYC as a kid growing up in Brooklyn.

"It's so massive. I always associated it—and still associate it—with New York City itself," said White.

He also opened up about having imposter syndrome, and going above and beyond to prepare for the shoot.

"In my head, I was just like, I can't see myself on a billboard. I shouldn't be here," he said. "Just real imposter syndrome."

White shared that he ran, jumped rope and did calisthenics to prepare. He also ate a lot of fish.