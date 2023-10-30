Paris Hilton, Cindy Crawford, Jessica Alba and more showed off their Halloween costumes at star-studded parties over the weekend.

Hilton and Alba were part of the many who wore Britney Spears costumes, with both drawing inspiration from outfits Spears wore in her famous "Toxic" music video. Others also showed off looks inspired by famous styles Spears has worn over the years.

Many stars opted for costumes inspired by characters from classic films like "Happy Gilmore," "Grease" and more.

Check out a roundup of some of the standout costumes below.

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber as Andy Warhol and Edie Sedgwick

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler attend the Annual Casamigos Halloween Party on Oct. 27, 2023 in Los Angeles. Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Justin Bieber as a scuba diver and Presley Gerber in a 'Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas' costume

Justin Bieber and Presley Gerber attends the Annual Casamigos Halloween Party on Oct. 27, 2023 in Los Angeles. Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Chloe Bailey as Catwoman

Chloe Bailey attends Bette Midler's Annual Hulaween Bash, Oct. 27, 2023, in New York City. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Ice Spice as Betty Boop

Ice Spice performs during iHeart Powerhouse 105.1, Oct. 28, 2023, in Newark, New Jersey. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber in 'Grease' costumes

Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford attend their Annual Casamigos Halloween Party on Oct. 27, 2023 in Los Angeles. Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Jessica Alba as Britney Spears

Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Jessica Alba attend the Annual Casamigos Halloween Party, Oct. 27, 2023, in Los Angeles. Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Jordan Roth in a costume he described as 'The Queen of Snow White & the 7 Circles of Hell'

Jordan Roth attends Bette Midler's Annual Hulaween Bash, Oct. 27, 2023, in New York City. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Paris Hilton as Britney Spears

Paris Hilton attends the Annual Casamigos Halloween Party, Oct. 27, 2023, in Los Angeles. Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Paris Jackson as Old Gregg from 'The Mighty Boosh'

Paris Jackson attends the Annual Casamigos Halloween Party on October 27, 2023 in Los Angeles. Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos in Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) looks

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend Bette Midler's Annual Hulaween Bash, Oct. 27, 2023, in New York City. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Glen Powell and Chord Overstreet in 'Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby' costumes and Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland in 'Happy Gilmore' costumes

Glen Powell, Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland and Chord Overstreet attend the Annual Casamigos Halloween Party on Oct. 27, 2023 in Los Angeles. Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly in 'Kill Bill' costumes

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the Annual Casamigos Halloween Party on Oct. 27, 2023 in Los Angeles. Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Padma Lakshmi in a look she described as 'Little Red Riding Wolf'

Padma Lakshmi attends Bette Midler's Annual Hulaween Bash, Oct. 27, 2023, in New York City. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Kate Beckinsale in a 'Barbarella' costume

Kate Beckinsale is seen arriving to Vas Morgan and Michael Braun's Halloween Party, Oct. 28, 2023, in Los Angeles. Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images

Paris Hilton as Katy Perry

Paris Hilton is seen arriving to Vas Morgan and Michael Braun's Halloween Party, Oct. 28, 2023, in Los Angeles. Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith

Jodie Turner-Smith is seen arriving to Vas Morgan and Michael Braun's Halloween Party, Oct. 28, 2023. in Los Angeles. Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images

Halsey in a siren look

Halsey is seen arriving to Vas Morgan and Michael Braun's Halloween Party, Oct. 28, 2023, in Los Angeles. Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev as Slash and Axl Rose & Miles Teller and Keleigh Teller