Being funny clearly runs in Glen Powell's family.
The "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Anyone But You" actor was trolled by his parents at the premiere of his new movie, "Hit Man," at The Paramount Theatre on May 15 in Austin, Texas.
Powell's parents held up signs that read "Stop Trying to Make Glen Powell Happen" and "It's Never Gonna Happen," clearly a reference to the "fetch" joke from "Mean Girls," as he posed for photos on the carpet.
"The Hitman...Killed by his own parents 😂😂😂😂😂😂," Powell shared in an Instagram story.
The "Scream Queens" alum later posed for a more serious photo with his family.
"Hit Man," directed by Richard Linklater and co-written by Powell and Linklater, follows Powell's character Gary Johnson, a strait-laced professor who moonlights as a fake hit man for the New Orleans Police Department and finds himself falling for one of his clients, Madison (Adria Arjona).
The film releases in select theaters on May 24 and begins streaming on Netflix on June 7.