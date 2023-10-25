Halloween is nearly here! With the next week filled with parties, trick-or-treating, parades and more, now's the time to finalize your costume.

One way to ensure you wow onlookers with your scary 'fit is to incorporate DIY elements. And if building one from scratch this late in the season seems daunting, you can always add a simple yet personal touch to differentiate your look with pre-made options.

For inspiration, we consulted with Midge Munster and Penny Snark who, in addition to co-hosting the delightful "Ghouls Night In" podcast, are also Halloween experts, influencers and all-around DIY masters who believe, in Penny's words, "It allows you to be a lot more flexible, whereas with a costume in a bag, you get what you get. This lets you add your own flair to it!"

You can find most of Penny's creative looks and decorating skills on Instagram. Midge is also a regular poster on the 'gram, but she also produces content on YouTube, where you'll find her crafting plenty of homespun goods with a witchy edge.

One reason the two love adding DIY elements to a costume is because you can reuse and re-wear the pieces you collect in everyday settings.

"With a costume I have either put together myself or made myself," said Midge, "I know the quality is going to be something I can use multiple times outside of Halloween."

Uniqueness is a big factor when considering your look. For this year's look, Midge is creating a one-of-a-kind costume mashup -- the Bride of Frankenberry -- that was inspired by an independent artist on Instagram.

"Usually the kind of costume I'm going to want to wear is not something I'd find in a store," she explained, "so I'll put something together with pieces I already own or I'll grab some pieces from Amazon that I can spruce up."

The duo also point out that costume stores frequently understock or totally ignore plus size options, which can make it difficult to swoop in and nab something off the rack.

"While it kind of forces us to be creative," Midge noted, "the best costumes come that way."

The two suggest combining necessity and inspiration from Pinterest, Instagram feeds and other Halloween creators to spark new, innovative ideas each year.

Penny's ingenuity shone with a recent "Mothma'am" costume inspired by everyone's favorite West Virginia cryptid, Mothman. Her upcoming showstopper, however, sees her sewing a bride of Dracula gown that will incorporate notions and fabrics she's gathered from spots such as JOANN fabric, estate sales, thrift shopping and -- an eternal favorite for DIYers -- Etsy.

"I bought the lace I'm using from Etsy, and the appliques I used in a previous gown were from Etsy," she said. "I've found so many really cool buttons and sewing notions, too."

Using these suggestions and more, we've compiled a list of items to stock up on so you can create your own DIY look this Halloween -- many from Amazon, so you can ensure it ships in time to let you prepare for Oct. 31!

Keep reading to for more suggestions.

Versatile clothing pieces for building a look

