As we prepare our homes and wardrobes for the new season, we love finding deals on all of the essentials -- and non-essentials!

Right now, multiple retailers have fall sales with discounts on apparel, accessories, home finds, beauty and more. For example, find savings on Lee jeans, discounted lululemon leggings, savings on football merchandise at Fanatics and plenty more.

Continue below to shop!

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Apparel and accessories

Transition your wardrobe from summer to fall with discounts on staples like sweaters, boots and cold weather accessories.

Take up to 25% off select styles at A &F now.

40% off Abercrombie & Fitch Vegan Leather 90s Straight Pant $66

$110 Abercrombie & Fitch Shop Now

20% off Abercrombie & Fitch Long-Sleeve Satin Button-Up Shirt $56

$70 Abercrombie & Fitch Shop Now

Shop 20% off your full-price purchase at Ann Taylor through Oct. 24. Exclusions apply.

20% off Ann Taylor Sequin Short Sleeve Sheath Dress $158.40

$198 Ann Taylor Shop Now

Shop sale shoes, bags and accessories at Cole Haan.

27% off Cole Haan Women's Grand Ambition Pump $129.95

$180 Cole Haan Shop Now

49% off Cole Haan Grand Ambition Small Bucket Bag $159.95

$318 Cole Haan Shop Now

44% off Cole Haan Men's American Classics Longwing Oxford $99.95

$180 Cole Haan Shop Now

Peruse Banana Republic's sale section now for savings on all the sophisticated basics you'll need to build the perfect autumn wardrobe.

18% off Banana Republic The Slim Jean $89.99

$110 Banana Republic Shop Now

21% off Banana Republic Oversized Denim Jacket $109.99

$140 Banana Republic Shop Now

40% off Banana Republic Lena Relaxed Linen-blend Blazer $149.99

$250 Banana Republic Shop Now

Macy's is offering up the lowest prices of the season right now with 40% to 60% off everything from men's and women's clothing, handbags, home, jewelry and more.

50% off Macy's Calvin Klein Women's Belted Wrap Coat, Created for Macy's $200

$400 Macy's Shop Now

30% off Macy's Ribbed 100% Cashmere Scarf, Created for Macy's $75.95

$108.50 Macy's Shop Now

60% off Macy's Tommy Hilfiger Men's Quilted Puffer Jacket, Created for Macy's $89.99

$225 Macy's Shop Now

Aeropostale shoppers will save up to 70% off sitewide when stocking up on fall styles right now.

36% off Aeropostale Baggy Cargo Parachute Pants $38

$59.95 Aeropostale Shop Now

The Coach Outlet is always a great place to score huge savings on all your favorite bags and accessories. Right now, save up to 70% (and sometimes more!) on their current top deals.

52% off Coach Outlet Gallery Tote With Coach Heritage $179

$378 Coach Outlet Shop Now

33% off Coach Outlet Trick Or Treat Bucket In Signature Canvas With Halloween Pumpkin $99

$148 Coach Outlet Shop Now

Shop Aurate's early Black Friday sale with 30% off jewelry.

30% off Aurate White Sapphire Baguette Tennis Bracelet $280

$400 Aurate Shop Now

30% off Aurate Deco Fan Pearl Ring $105

$150 Aurate Shop Now

Stock up on hoodies and leggings -- the ultimate fall staples -- at Aerie while they're 30% off.

40% off Aerie Aerie The Chill Crew Sweatshirt $32.97

$54.95 Aerie Shop Now

30% off Aerie OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Legging $31.46

$44.95 Aerie Shop Now

Take 50% off everything right now at Old Navy.

50% off Old Navy Old Navy 1/2-Zip Shaker-Stitch Pullover for Women $24.99

$49.99 Old Navy Shop Now

50% off Old Navy Old Navy Fitted Rib-Knit Square-Neck Midi Dress for Women $19.99

$39.99 Old Navy Shop Now

Take up to 30% off holiday pajamas during Hanna Andersson's sale now.

15% to 67% off Hanna Andersson Hanna Andersson Holiday Print Long John Pajama Set $14.79 - $39

$46 - $46 Hanna Andersson Shop Now

Lululemon's "We Made Too Much" sale has plenty of apparel and accessories options, but don't miss out on huge savings on yoga mats, too!

Lululemon Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu Regular $49 - $89

$118 Lululemon Shop Now

30% off Lululemon Back in Action Long Sleeve Shirt Nulu $54

$78 Lululemon Shop Now

35% off Lululemon Take Form Yoga Mat 5mm Made With FSC-Certified Rubber Marble $89

$138 Lululemon Shop Now

Nasty Gal has 40% off or more on select dresses and coats. Use code EXPRESS for free two-day shipping on orders over $70.

70% off Nasty Gal Plus Size Buckle Detail Aviator Jacket $31.50

$105 Nasty Gal Shop Now

30% off Nasty Gal Tailored Single Breasted Blazer $29.40

$42 Nasty Gal Shop Now

70% off Nasty Gal Satin Twill Off The Shoulder Puff Sleeve Corset Top $19.20

$64 Nasty Gal Shop Now

Get ahead of holiday shopping for her with Jane Win's incredible deal on their popular carved heart necklace set in gold and available in stunning stones like turquoise, amethyst, lapis and more.

36% off Jane Win LOVE Carved Heart Necklace with Gold Setting $398

$628 Jane Win Shop Now

We're eyeing sale items at SKIMS for our cozy fall wardrobes.

50% off SKIMS SKIMS Cozy Knit Cropped T-Shirt $29

$58 SKIMS Shop Now

50% off SKIMS SKIMS Cozy Knit Drawstring Legging $44

$88 SKIMS Shop Now

REI's clearance event is up to 70% off now.

50% off REI REI Co-op Trailmade Soft-Shell Anorak - Women's $49.93

$99.95 REI Shop Now

19% off REI Icebreaker Hike Medium Crew Socks - Men's $17.73

$22 REI Shop Now

Shop up to 65% off sitewide with code TREAT.

30% off Fanatics Kansas City Chiefs Youth Prime Pullover Hoodie - Red $34.99

$49.99 Fanatics Shop Now

Home

Decorate your home for fall or shop discounted kitchen essentials during these fall sales.

Save up to 30% at Balsam Hill's sale.

30% off Balsam Hill Classic Blue Spruce, 7.5', Candlelight Clear LED $699

$999 Balsam Hill Shop Now

15% off Balsam Hill Vermont White Spruce, 7.5', Unlit $849

$999 Balsam Hill Shop Now

Take up to 30% off dinnerware, bedding furniture and more at Anthropologie.

30% off Anthropologie Mimi Thorisson Italian Hours Dinner Plates, Set of 4 $67.20

$96 Anthropologie Shop Now

20% off Anthropologie Layla Canopy Bed, Queen $1998.40

$2498 Anthropologie Shop Now

Take $400 off your order of $1000 for a limited time at Saatva.

10% off Saatva Solaire Adjustable Firmness Mattress $3345

$3745 Saatva Shop Now

20% off Saatva Saatva Classic Mattress $1595

$1995 Saatva Shop Now

Check out some of our favorite items currently discounted at Wayfair.

26% off Wayfair 26.7 cu. ft. Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub $1707.50

$2332 Wayfair Shop Now

31% off Wayfair Millwood Pines Kelmscott Coffee Table $84.99

$123.99 Wayfair Shop Now

70% off Wayfair Three Posts Cynthiana Microfiber Sheet Set $29.99

$99.99 Wayfair Shop Now

Take up to 65% off at Brooklinen's End of Season Sale.

29% off Brooklinen Brooklinen Classic Percale Core Sheet Set $98

$139 Brooklinen Shop Now

28% off Brooklinen Brooklinen Brushed Flannel Pillowcases $42

$59 Brooklinen Shop Now

Take 33% off at Nectar right now!

36% off Nectar Nectar The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress, Queen $699

$1099 Nectar Shop Now

Cozy up with up to 20% to 25% off sitewide at Cozy Earth right now, plus you'll earn free shipping on orders over $50.

19% off Cozy Earth Cozy Earth Comforters, Silk, Standard, Queen $615.20

$769 Cozy Earth Shop Now

20% off Cozy Earth Cozy Earth Bamboo Duvet Cover, Bamboo Viscose, Queen $287.20

$359 Cozy Earth Shop Now

Find home deals live on Amazon.

25% off Amazon upsimples 8.5x11 Picture Frame $22.99

$30.99 Amazon Shop Now

33% off Amazon iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum - Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works with Alexa, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard Floors, Self-Charging $199.99

$299.99 Amazon Shop Now

46% off Amazon NSIGNIA 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote (NS-32F201NA23, 2022 Model) $79.99

$149.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Homemory Black Flameless Candles, Halloween Candles $29.99 Amazon Shop Now

25% off Amazon Zulay Powerful Milk Frother Handheld Foam Maker for Lattes, Midnight Black $14.99

$19.99 Amazon Shop Now

Le Creuset is up to 35% off at Sur la Table when you shop now.

40% off Sur La Table Le Creuset Buffet Casserole With Glass Lid, 3.5 Qt. $199.96

$335.95 Sur La Table Shop Now

35% off Sur La Table Le Creuset Signature Chef’s Oven, 7.5 Qt. $299.96

$461.95 Sur La Table Shop Now

Beauty

If you're adjusting your self-care beauty routine for fall, check out these deals on hair care, skin care and makeup.

Sephora's sale section is currently packed with face favorites to give you a beautiful fall glow.

50% off Sephora Sephora Collection Trio Face Palette $7.50

$15 Sephora Shop Now

50% off Sephora Iconic London Precision Duo Contour Pot $14.50

$29 Sephora Shop Now

37% off Sephora Sephora Collection Prebiotic Smoothie Mask $5

$8 Sephora Shop Now

Ulta has a revolving door of daily deals available for you, but we're feeling particularly drawn to some of the cult classics on steep discount right now.

49% off Ulta KVD Beauty Lock-It Foundation $20.50

$40.50 Ulta Shop Now