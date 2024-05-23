Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals to kick off the summer.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Aerothotic, ROCKFLOWERPAPER, and more. The deals start at just $4.60 and are up to 56% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
- Use the links below on date(s) listed to receive the savings.
- Only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.
- Contact retailers for questions about products before ordering.
- Shipping rates are valid in the continental U.S. only.
Aerothotic: Sandals
Aerothotic’s sandals are crafted with your comfort in mind. Not only do they look great, but they're also made with quality materials that are quick-drying and water-friendly, so you can wear them to the beach without worry. These sandals come equipped with arch support, cushioned toe posts and softly padded inner straps to ensure that your feet stay comfortable no matter where your summer adventures take you. Choose from a variety of styles, including flip flops, scrappy sandals, toe ring sandals, cork sandals, and more. Shipping is $6.99 or free over $50.
- $20 - $30
- $40 - $60
- Valid: 05/23/2024 to 05/23/2024
ROCKFLOWERPAPER: Beach Towels
Lightweight and less bulky than a traditional towel, ROCKFLOWERPAPER’s Beach Towels make the perfect fold and roll companion for traveling. These versatile eco-towels are reversible — two great prints, one great towel! These towels are super absorbent, quick drying and repel sand. Choose from 14 vibrant patterns. Each towel is made from 10 recycled plastic bottles. Shipping is $4.99 or free with three or more towels.
- $20
- $44
- Valid: 05/23/2024 to 05/23/2024
Brush on Block: Mineral Sunscreen
Brush on Block formulates cruelty-free mineral sun care products that are safe for people, oceans, animals and the environment with no chemical actives. This is sunscreen so good, you’ll want to wear it! The Brush on Block Translucent Mineral Powder Sunscreen Brush provides SPF 50 and works on all skin tones. This can be worn alone or over makeup. The mineral powder also blurs imperfections and soothes the skin. The SPF 30 Protective Lip Oil is loaded with rich emollients that replenish and soothe the lips and create a barrier to prevent moisture loss. Lotion, mousse, and face oil are also available. Shipping is $2.95 or free over $40.
- $12.50 - $20
- $25 - $46
- Valid: 05/23/2024 to 05/23/2024
Sallye Ander: Bug Repellent
For all of your outdoor adventures this summer, "No-Bite-Me" is an all-natural bug repellent that provides safe and effective protection for the whole family. Made in America, Sallye Ander has been trusted by families for over 40 years. The active ingredients include spearmint, lemongrass and cedar wood, which create a scent that packs a powerful punch. The cream based formula repels bugs and relieves itchy, bug-bitten skin with soothing, moisturizing beeswax. This lightweight cream is easy to apply -- just blend in a few dabs everywhere bugs bite. Bug Repellent & After-Bite Soap is also available. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $25.
- $4.60 - $30
- $9.25 - $60
- Valid: 05/23/2024 to 05/23/2024
Our Place: Cookware
Our Place makes cooking easier and more joyful. The Cast Iron Always Pan is the perfect blend of premium materials and features 8-in-1 multi-functionality. The 10.5" pan grills, sears, braises, sautes, roasts, bakes, broils and serves. The Cast Iron Perfect Pot is the modern day Dutch oven. At 5.5 quarts, the pot is generously sized for all kinds of recipes, whether you’re roasting a whole chicken or doubling a soup, you’ve got the room. The Grill Press is designed for those super-seared, extra crispy cooking moments. This provides even heat distribution, golden browning and rich flavor. Shipping ranges from $4.99 to $7.99 per unit.
- $20 - $85
- $40 - $175
- Valid: 05/23/2024 to 05/23/2024
Seasoned Straws: Seasoned Straw Sets
Seasoned Straws are rigid paper straws that are hand-coated in delicious seasonings to be paired with your favorite beverages and make every sip a memorable experience for any occasion. Made in America, these can go from nighttime cocktails to baby shower mocktails and even party milkshakes. Just lick, nibble, sip, stir and savor the moment. Flavors include Espresso Chocolate, Smoke Seasoned, Spicy Collection and Citrus Collection. Each pack includes 10 straws. Shipping is $4.99 or free with three or more sets.
- $13
- $26
- Valid: 05/23/2024 to 05/23/2024
- per set
Lamo: Women’s Footwear
Lamo Footwear offers casual and comfortable footwear for all walks of life. The best-selling casual women's sneakers are stylish, with a super comfy insole and a sturdy rubber outsole. These styles are great for year-round wear. Choose from the Piper, an adorable slip-on sneaker for indoor and outdoor use, the Vita, a canvas lace-up sneaker with ultimate comfort, or the Carey, a lace-up sneaker with espadrille details. Each style comes in a variety of color options. Shipping is $5.95 or free over $59.95.
- $20
- $40
- Valid: 05/23/2024 to 06/16/2024
PRO Compression: Compression Socks & Compression Sleeves
For over a decade, PRO Compression has provided premium compression socks for all your favorite activities such as running, walking, working, and traveling and for everyday comfort. Made in America, these compression socks improve circulation, accelerate recovery, reduce muscle soreness, and help prevent swelling. PRO Compression socks combine technical construction using premium fabrics with stylish designs that feel as great as they look. Choose from a variety of colors and patterns. Also included in this assortment are the ankle and knee compression sleeves. Shipping is $3.99 or free with three pairs.
- $9 - $15
- $18 - $30
- Valid: 05/23/2024 to 06/16/2024
Reliefband: Reliefbands
Reliefband is 100% natural, fast-acting and long-lasting treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with motion sickness, anxiety, migraines, morning sickness, chemotherapy, amusement park rides and VR gaming. Originally developed for use in the hospital setting, Reliefband uses patented technology to "turn off" feelings of nausea and vomiting. Reliefband has been clinically proven, with the technology being tested in over 50 clinical trials. Once activated, this anti-nausea band releases a specific pattern of pulses that stimulate the median nerve under the skin. The pulses normalize the nerve messaging from the brain to the stomach which rapidly relieves symptoms of nausea and vomiting without any side effects. Choose from five styles including Classic, 50 Hours, Sport, Flex, and Premier, which is equipped with 10 level settings. Free shipping!
- $50 to $140 + Free Shipping
- $100 - $280
- Valid: 05/23/2024 to 06/16/2024
Radio Flyer: Bounce Houses & Electric Bike
Bring home the fun with Backyard Bouncer bounce houses from Radio Flyer. Enjoy hours of safe bouncing action with high mesh safety walls to help keep kids inside the inflatable bouncer while they jump and play. The play areas feature durable material with an extra grippy surface to prevent slipping and a rear door for easy entry and exit. Recommended for outdoor use only, the Backyard Bouncers include eight anchors and four blower stakes to keep the bounce house in place along with a carrying bag, repair kit, and air blower. For the family on the go, the Flyer L885 is an electric bike, packing top-of-the-line hauling capabilities into a beautifully designed performance vehicle. Powered by their state-of-the-art UL 2271 tested Flight Speed Lithium-Ion battery, the Flyer L885 reaches a top speed of 20 mph with a range of up to 50 miles. In addition to five levels of pedal assist, the bike is designed with a half twist throttle to move riders without pedaling – it’s like having the wind at your back on command. Control your ride with the digital LCD display featuring a speedometer, odometer, battery charge level, pedal assist level, and light indicator. Travel with two kids or haul cargo with the included Kid & Cargo Carrier accessory. Sides zip down to easily convert between kid and cargo mode. Choose from small, medium, or large bike frame sizes, depending on the rider's height. Free shipping!
- $135 to $1149 + Free shipping
- $270 - $2298
- Valid: 05/23/2024 to 06/02/2024
- Radio Flyer
Layla: Hybrid and Memory Foam Mattresses
Sleep well on the Layla Mattresses crafted in the USA with premium quality foam and fabric. With flippable firmness™, one side of the mattress is soft and the other side is firm, so you can choose which side has the right feel for you. Luxurious copper-infused memory foam works to keep you cool. The memory foam mattress offers more of a hugging, sinking-in sensation like you're sleeping slightly in the mattress, while the hybrid design will give you some sinking, but there is more of a bounce to it and quite a bit more variable support due to the super-charged coil system. Both mattresses come with two pillows, so you wake up refreshed, recharged, and ready to take on the day. Free shipping!
- $374.50 to $949.50 + Free Shipping
- $749 - $1899
- Valid: 05/23/2024 to 06/02/2024
BedJet: BedJet 3 Climate Comfort Sleep System
Sleep better with rapid air-based cooling, warming and sweat drying comfort right in your bed. BedJet sends a gentle and quiet stream of warm or cool air directly into your bed where it is most efficient and effective to keep you comfortable while you sleep. Featuring an advanced remote control and integrated biorhythm sleep technology for deeper, more restorative sleep with personalized temperature schedules that automatically adjust throughout the night. Installs in minutes with no tools. Free shipping!
- $244.50 + Free Shipping
- $489
- Valid: 05/23/2024 to 06/02/2024
TheraICE: Relief Caps and Cooling Accessories
Wearable relief from body aches and pains. TheraICE headache relief cap is specifically designed to provide the perfect amount of compression to help soothe a headache even while sleeping. The pillowy, cloud-like fabric gently cushions pressure points and can be worn over the eyes to block out light or above the eyes to temporarily relieve pain while working, doing chores or watching TV. For cold relief, store it in the freezer or refrigerator for about two hours to reach the ideal “frozen” temperature. For hot therapy, place it in the microwave at room temperature for as little as 20 seconds. Body recovery is made easy with Hot & Cold Compression Sleeves designed to effectively support and stabilize injured or vulnerable areas without sacrificing mobility. Active cooling towels and cooling sleep masks are also available.
- $16 - $50
- $26 - $88
- Valid: 05/23/2024 to 06/02/2024
RovR: Portable Coolers
Take the party on the go. RovR’s CoolR 25 stores wine and liquor bottles upright and keeps ice cold for days when the sun is at its highest. This versatile cooler features an adjustable padded carry strap for easy on-the-go portability, plus SureGrip™ feet for stability. The KeepR™ Soft Cooler is the ideal cocktail caddy mixed with a modern-day picnic basket. Organize your outing goodies from cups, utensils, plates, fruit and even cheese and crackers in separate compartments that are easily accessible. The KeepR™ carries like a pail and rests flat on any surface and includes an IceR™ Ice Container, which nests inside to keep everything cool. Free shipping!
- $75 to $105 + Free Shipping
- $150 - $175
- Valid: 05/23/2024 to 06/02/2024
- RovR
