Is a top that can be worn eight ways too good to be true?
I tried out the Alyssa Infinity Top from MARCELLA.
This convertible top, which comes in sizes XS to XXXL, is made of a sheer European jersey fabric and comes in pink, red, chestnut and black.
The top features a main tube top with sleeves on either side you can criss cross in a variety of ways including off-the-shoulder, one-shoulder, and V-neck.
Product provided by MARCELLA. By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Some prices are dynamic and may change from the date of publication. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
At first glance the top looks very confusing however after watching a quick tutorial on the brand's website I was pleasantly surprised by how easy it is to style.
I was able to effortlessly move the double-layered straps across my body to form the various styles.
One of my favorite details is a rubber strip on the top and bottom of the shirt that helps it stay in place and not slide down or ride up.
Because you can wear this top so many ways it could also make a great addition to a capsule wardrobe. I paired the top with jeans however it also looked great with trousers, shorts and skirts.
After trying out the top I could see myself wearing it 3 out of the 8 ways. One being off the shoulder.
The jersey fabric makes the shirt feel soft and I found it comfortable to wear throughout the day.
The shirt sells for $85, and the company claims it uses ethical production methods and practices sustainability.