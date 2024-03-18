With so many different types of teeth whitening options available, it can be tough choosing the right one.

That's why we tried three teeth whitening kits at various price points to help you decide what to add to cart.

Scroll down to see our thoughts and results.

Disclaimer: Before and after photos were taken in similar settings, however lighting variation may affect visual results.

Crest

Will tried the 3D Whitestrips from Crest. Below, he shares his experience with the strips.

I have been wanting to whiten my teeth but didn't want to break the bank on a professional procedure, so I opted to try something easy to use at home.

Some of my friends use Crest Whitestrips and have recommended them to me after their noticeable results.

They were simple to use, just peeling the strips and applying to my upper and lower teeth for 45 minutes a day.

Before and after whitening with Crest. ABC News Photo Illustration

I made this a part of my evening routine for 20 days, often wearing them while I watch a TV show before bed.

I did notice some gum sensitivity the first few days I used them, but that subsided after about three days.

Overall, I found them straightforward to use and I did notice an improvement to my smile.

Smile Brilliant

Zoe tried the Custom Whitening Trays from Smile Brilliant. Below, she shares her experience with the system.

I love coffee but hate what it does to my teeth, so I was excited to try a teeth whitening kit to brighten my smile.

What is unique about the Smile Brilliant kit is that you send in an impression of your teeth to receive a set of custom trays similar to a retainer.

The brand has options for light, average and heavy stains, as well as non-sensitive and sensitive teeth.

I chose the non-sensitive system for average stains and was very pleased with my results.

After seven days of using the kit for an hour a day, I saw a noticeable difference in my smile.

Before and after whitening with Smile Brilliant. ABC News Photo Illustration

The kit was easy to use, and the trays were comfortable to wear for the duration of the treatment.

My one note is that the process takes a little more time than grabbing a box from a shelf, so if you are on a time crunch, this might not be the best option for you.

Overall, I think this kit is a great investment and would recommend it to any of my friends.

Primal Life Organics

Shannon tried the V4 Real White Teeth Whitening System from Primal Life Organics. Below, she shares her experience with the device.

I really wanted a brighter smile for all the events that come at the end of the year, but my teeth are ultra-sensitive, which makes it harder for me to use whitening products.

This product promises the same whitening results without the pain associated with other whitening products, and says the unique LED light system helps make teeth stronger.

The LED light system has three options: red light for sensitivity, blue light for whitening and a purple light to combine both features.

I whitened using the purple LED light 20 times over the course of four weeks. In order to use the system, you must first apply the company's natural whitening gel to your dry teeth. Then, you put the LED light system -- that looks almost like a mouth guard -- into your mouth for 16 minutes to whiten. The system turns off on its own after 16 minutes, so you don't have to worry about keeping a timer.

Before and after whitening with Primal Life Organics. ABC News Photo Illustration

The teeth whitening system was incredible for sensitive teeth. I felt a slight irritation in my first use, but after that, I can confidently say I never felt pain during or after whitening.

However, this product is expensive, so if your teeth aren't ultra-sensitive, I would recommend looking into professional whitening for around the same price. Applying the gel could be tedious and cleaning the whitening system could often be messy.

As for my results, you may not be able to tell in the picture, but I definitely feel like my smile brightened a bit. If you have sensitive teeth like me, I would definitely advise using this product as a pain-free whitening option.