Jeff Goldblum shared some behind-the-scenes images with his "Wicked" castmates following their appearance at CinemaCon 2024 this week.

The cast of director Jon M. Chu's "Wicked" was in attendance to promote the film during the Universal Pictures and Focus Features presentations at the annual Las Vegas convention on Wednesday.

Alongside photos with his castmates, Goldblum, who plays the Wizard of Oz in the upcoming film, wrote, "Over the rainbow to be reunited with this magical family! 🌈🧙🏼‍♂️🔮💚🩷✨ @wickedmovie."

The post featured his co-stars Ariana Grande, who plays Glinda; Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba; Michelle Yeoh, who plays Madame Morrible; Ethan Slater, who plays Boq; and Jonathan Bailey, who plays Fiyero.

According to multiple reports, attendees of the presentations viewed exclusive footage from the upcoming film and heard onstage remarks from several members of the cast, including Grande, Erivo, Bailey and more.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo speak onstage during the Universal Pictures and Focus Features Presentation during CinemaCon 2024 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace April 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Becker/WireImage

Chu share a photo of the cast backstage ahead of their presentation and wrote about how special the moment was.

"This is the moment before we walked out on stage together and presented our biggest public peek at what's to come in Wicked this Thanksgiving," he wrote. "We've [been] waiting a long time for this day. Thank you CinemaCon for such a warm welcome. 💚"

An official first look at the upcoming film was released in February. Check it out here.

"Wicked: Part One" will be released in theaters on Thanksgiving. "Wicked: Part Two" will arrive one year later on Nov. 26, 2025.