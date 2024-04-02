Seventeen years ago, Patrick Starrr saw "Wicked" on Broadway.

Now, the licensed esthetician and founder of the beauty brand ONE/SIZE is collaborating with "Wicked" on a limited-edition collection inspired by the show. The products launch April 2 at Sephora and ONE/SIZE.

Starrr worked with "Wicked" on Broadway's makeup artists to create the four-piece collection, featuring the Unlimited Eye and Face Palette, the Spotlight Highlighter, and the Off The Handle Complexion Brush. There's also the Popular Glitter Setting Spray, a glitterized version of ONE/SIZE's viral On 'Til Dawn spray.

"Good Morning America" caught up with Starrr to talk all things beauty.

On his 'Wicked' collaboration

"I am so honored to be collaborating with 'Wicked' on Broadway. It's about finding who you are," Starrr said, adding that he connects with both the "Wicked" story and its characters.

"All my life, I have been doubted -- as a gay man, someone who wears makeup, being a minority and plus size," he continued. "To find a space in the beauty community is so special."

Elphaba, too, he said, was at times doubted, underestimated and bullied for who she is.

"I hope people feel empowered to defy gravity and to live in their truth and who they want to be," Starrr said. "That's what really important about beauty -- you can be not just who you want to be, but who you need to be."

Like Starrr's brand, he said he's here to remind people that "makeup is one size fits all."

"We're here to celebrate the unseen and the unheard, just like Elphaba," he said.

On the products

First, the Unlimited Eye and Face Palette features two sides: Elphaba and Glinda. The Elphaba side includes green colors appropriately named Wicked and Emerald City, as well as a darker Wizard & I shade and a shimmery Flying Free color. Alternatively, Glinda's colors include Ball Gown, a shimmery blue shade reminiscent of her blue stage dress, Bubble, Proper Poise and Tender Heart.

There's also the Spotlight Highligher, a "beautiful champagne shade," Starrr said, with the words "DEFY GRAVITY" pressed into the surface.

"We cannot defy gravity without the brush," Starrr said of the Wicked Off The Handle Complexion Brush, inspired by Elphaba's broomstick. It features long and short fibers to best release the shimmering highlighter onto your skin.

Finally, there's the limited-edition face and body Popular Glitter Setting Spray. "Fun fact: Glinda wears a lot of rainbow glitter all over her face and body in WICKED, especially in the second act," ONE/SIZE's website explains.

Starrr called the spray "a glitter fantasy" -- an iridescent glitter you can spray on your body, shoulder and on your cheeks, too. Starrr said he's wanted to transform the iconic On 'Til Dawn setting spray in this way for "so long."

When asked if given the chance to do Glinda or Elphaba's makeup himself, Starrr said, "I would do Elphaba's all the way."

On ONE/SIZE

"Defying Gravity," the powerful closing song in "Wicked" Act 1, is a song with a message that has resonated with listeners for years. For Starrr, the way that ONE/SIZE defies gravity is by "purely existing."

Together with social media and partners like Sephora, ONE/SIZE's visibility allows Starrr to "play a part in democratizing beauty," he said.

"I feel like I'm defying gravity," he added.

As for what's next for the beauty brand, Starrr said there are more product launches on the horizon.

"If you don't have a product from ONE/SIZE or you think it's missing, it's coming out," he said. "Think of what we launched and what we haven't launched. It's coming out this year."

