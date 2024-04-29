Cameron Mathison is a proud dad.
Over the weekend, the TV host and actor shared a series of sweet photos with his daughter, Leila, 17, on the day of her senior prom.
The photos show Leila in her prom dress and wearing a corsage on her wrist while Mathison embraces her.
"Senior Prom 🥹," Mathison wrote in the caption of the post. "Leila, I want you to know that you are always on my mind and in my heart."
"I'm so grateful for every moment I get to spend with you, and remember no matter where life takes you always know that you are loved beyond measure," Mathison continued. "You are such an incredible daughter and I'm so proud of the person you have become. Love dad ♥️"
He ended his message by saying, "(The last photo I may have a tear or two 😭)"
Mathison, who is a former "GMA" contributor, shares daughter Leila Emmanuelle Mathison with wife, model Vanessa Marie Arevalo. They also share son Lucas Arthur Mathison, 21, together.