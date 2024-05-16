Keith Urban recently performed a cover of Ariana Grande's hit song "we can't be friends (wait for your love)."
The country star recently shared a video performing his version of the song and described the track as "audible heroin" in the caption of his post.
And Grande appeared to approve of his take on her hit song, commenting, "this is so beautiful 🥹 & thank youuuuu !"
Grande released her hit single, "we can’t be friends (wait for your love)" off her seventh studio album, "eternal sunshine" in March. The song debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
She also dropped an accompanying music video for "we can’t be friends (wait for your love)," starring Evan Peters, on the same day she released her album.
Check out the music video for "we can’t be friends (wait for your love)" here.