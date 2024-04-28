Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban turned their red carpet appearance into a sweet family affair this weekend.

While attending the 49th American Film Institute Life Achievement Award Gala on Saturday, the teenage daughters of the actress and the singer – Sunday, 15, and Faith, 13, made their first red carpet appearance together with their parents at the event to honor their mom.

Keith Urban, Sunday Kidman-Urban, Faith Kidman-Urban, Rose Urban, honoree Nicole Kidman attend the 49th Annual AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring Nicole Kidman at Dolby Theatre on April 27, 2024 in Hollywood, Calif. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The sighting saw the "Big Little Lies" star donning a custom-fitted gold sequin gown by Balenciaga while she posed for pictures with her husband, daughters and her niece Sybella Hawley.

During the evening, Meryl Streep presented the achievement award to Kidman who received a standing ovation when accepting the honor, according to AFI.

Keith Urban, left, and Nicole Kidman arrive at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award honoring Kidman on April 27, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

"It is a privilege to make films," she said in her speech. "And glorious to have made films and television with these storytellers who allowed me to run wild and be free and play all of these unconventional women. Thank you for making me better at my craft and giving me a place, however temporary, in this world. Thank you for inviting me into your movie families. Thank you for my childhood dream that became a reality."

Kidman also mentioned her daughters and husband in her acceptance speech, per People, noting that she has had an "enormous amount of luck" in her life.

"There's also the most important thing, love," she said. "Big, big love. And then right there is the love of my life, and the loves of my life. My daughters have never been anywhere publicly with me on a red carpet, tonight was their first night, so they're here, Sunday and Faith."

Keith Urban, Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban, Sybella Hawley, and Nicole Kidman attend the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute Celebrating Nicole Kidman at Dolby Theatre on April 27, 2024 in Hollywood, Calif. Axelle/bauer-griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Earlier this year, the "Bombshell" actress opened up about being a mother to two teenage daughters while speaking to Elle in March.

"I love teenage girls. I just find them exquisite," she told the magazine at the time. "I marvel at that age group and what they're dealing with, but also their ability to handle so much."

In addition to Sunday and Faith, Kidman is also a mom to two other children Bella and Connor whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise.