Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban had a stylish date night out recently that was hard to miss.

The couple attended a special screening of Kidman's new series "Expats" in Sydney, wearing somewhat coordinating looks.

Styled by Jason Bolden, Kidman wore a stunning silk-jersey gown in nude from Fendi Couture's Autumn/Winter 2023 collection, pairing it with matching pumps.

Her hair was styled in an updo along with a few curly pieces swept across her face.

Urban went for a pinstripe suit that included a nude-toned shirt and tie. He finished the look with black shoes that had a chunky sole.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend a special screening of "Expats" at Palace Verona on December 20, 2023 in Sydney, New South Wales. Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images

Kidman stars in the upcoming "Expats" series, which is directed by Lulu Wang and based on Janice Y. K. Lee's novel, "The Expatriates." The series premieres Jan. 26 on Amazon's Prime Video.

"Expats" is set in 2014 Hong Kong and "centers on three American women -- Margaret (Kidman), Hilary (Sarayu Blue) and Mercy (Ji-young Yoo) -- whose lives intersect after a sudden family tragedy," according to the show's official synopsis.

"The series interrogates privilege and explores what happens when the line between victimhood and culpability becomes blurred," the synopsis states.