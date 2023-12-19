Nicole Kidman, Sarayu Blue and Ji-young Yoo star in the dramatic trailer for "Expats."

The six-part limited series, from "The Farewell" director Lulu Wang and based on Janice Y. K. Lee's novel "The Expatriates," premieres Jan. 26 on Amazon's Prime Video.

According to the official synopsis, "Expats" is set in 2014 Hong King and "centers on three American women -- Margaret (Kidman), Hilary (Blue) and Mercy (Yoo) -- whose lives intersect after a sudden family tragedy."

"The series interrogates privilege and explores what happens when the line between victimhood and culpability becomes blurred," the synopsis continues.

Also starring in the limited series are Brian Tee as Margaret's husband Clarke and Jack Huston as Hilary's husband David.

Check out the trailer below:

The first two episodes of "Expats" drop Jan. 26 on Prime Video, with new episodes each week until the finale on Feb. 23.