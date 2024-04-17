Ariana Grande is proud of her Nonna.

On Tuesday, the singer shared a photo on Instagram of her grandmother, Marjorie "Nonna" Grande, holding a special commemorative plaque, which marked her accomplishment of becoming the senior-most artist to appear on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

"celebrating the one and only, most beautiful Nonna who has now made history for being the senior most person to ever appear on the @billboard Hot100," Grande wrote in the caption of the post. "We love and thank you."

Last month, the song, "ordinary things (feat. Nonna)," from Grande's seventh studio album, "eternal sunshine," debuted at No. 55 on the Hot 100 chart.

In the song, Nonna shares some words of wisdom on love and reflecting on her relationship with Grande's grandfather.

She says: "And when he'd come home, and I'd see him / When he first gets off that train (is it difficult?) / It was like God almighty arrived, it was like seeing daylight / I mean, I could've packed up and left a million times, you know?"

Singer Ariana Grande (L) and Marjorie 'Nonna' Grande attend the 2016 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 20, 2016 in Los Angeles. Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images, FILE

"It's not that we never fought, you can overcome that, you know? / It-it's very easy, and as I told her / Never go to bed without kissin' goodnight / That's the worst thing to do, don't ever, ever do that / and if you can't, and if you don't feel comfortable doing it / You're in the wrong place, get out," she continues in her message.

The previous record holder for the senior most artist with a song on the chart was the late Fred Stobaugh, who was 96 when he was featured on the song, "Oh Sweet Lorraine." The song charted at No. 42 on the Hot 100.

Since Grande released "eternal sunshine" in March, the album has been on the Billboard 200 chart for five weeks.