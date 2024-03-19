Ariana Grande's grandmother is making history on the Billboard charts.

At the age of 98, Marjorie Grande, also known as Nonna, has become the oldest living person to appear on the Billboard Hot 100 chart since the chart's inception in August 1958, thanks to her feature on her granddaughter's song "ordinary things."

The song, the closing track on Grande's latest album, "eternal sunshine," debuted at No. 55 on the chart.

Billboard notes that Nonna snagged the title from the late Fred Stobaugh, who was 96 when a song he was featured in, titled "Oh Sweet Lorraine," charted on the Hot 100 in September 2013 at No. 42.

In this April 26, 2016 file photo, Marjorie Grande, left, and Ariana Grande attend the 2016 Time 100 Gala, Time's Most Influential People In The World at Jazz At Lincoln Center at the Time Warner Center in New York. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Time, FILE

Nonna's feature on "ordinary things" sees her reflecting on her relationship with Grande's grandfather and imparting some relationship advice, saying, "Never go to bed without kissin' goodnight."

Elsewhere, Grande's song "we can't be friends (wait for your love)," debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100, her ninth song to do so.

The "Wicked" actress's album also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making it her sixth album to achieve the feat.

Grande took to Instagram on Monday to thank her fans for their support of "eternal sunshine," saying the album "is most special to me for many reasons" and that their "overwhelmingly loving response to it all has made me feel such joyful, human connection and comfort."