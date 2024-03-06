If you're hoping to make your dream red carpet look from award season part of your everyday wardrobe, "GMA" has you covered.
We tapped Joe Zee, a fashion and style expert, to help make you make an informed shopping decision.
From the red trend we've seen on stars like Selena Gomez to a futuristic feel with the metallic trend -- which has been everywhere ahead of spring -- scroll on to check out Zee's picks.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Look 1: Red trend
Amazon
XSTH 2023 Women Double Breasted Lapel Pea Coats Ankle Length Solid Color Overcoat Lantern Sleeve Maxi Long Trench Coat
- $45.99
- Amazon
Amazon
LAGSHIAN Women's Sexy Bodycon High Neck Sleeveless Ruched Midi Cocktail Party Dress
- $34.99
- Amazon