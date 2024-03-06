If you're hoping to make your dream red carpet look from award season part of your everyday wardrobe, "GMA" has you covered.

We tapped Joe Zee, a fashion and style expert, to help make you make an informed shopping decision.

From the red trend we've seen on stars like Selena Gomez to a futuristic feel with the metallic trend -- which has been everywhere ahead of spring -- scroll on to check out Zee's picks.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Look 1: Red trend

Amazon XSTH 2023 Women Double Breasted Lapel Pea Coats Ankle Length Solid Color Overcoat Lantern Sleeve Maxi Long Trench Coat $45.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon LAGSHIAN Women's Sexy Bodycon High Neck Sleeveless Ruched Midi Cocktail Party Dress $34.99 Amazon Shop Now

61% off Nordstrom Maryana Sculpt Pointed Toe Boot (Women) $99.99

$258 Nordstrom Shop Now

Look 2: Futuristic

Revolve Orion Crocodile Corset $195 Revolve Shop Now

Express Pinstripe Double Breasted Blazer $168 Express Shop Now

Mango Metallic midi skirt $69.99 Mango Shop Now

Nordstrom Beny Loafer $130 Nordstrom Shop Now

DSW DKNY Ivette Loafer $69.99 DSW Shop Now

Look 3: Feathers

Revolve Christy Blazer $184 Revolve Shop Now

Revolve Seamless V Neck Cami $30 Revolve Shop Now

23% off Revolve Harlow Coated High Rise Boot Jeans $187

$245 Revolve Shop Now

Revolve Annina Trouser Citizens of Humanity brand $238 Revolve Shop Now

Nordstrom Malina Feather Pointed Toe Slide Sandal (Women) $238 Nordstrom Shop Now

Look 4:Volume

Amazon A2Y Women's Cropped Front Two Pocket Snap Quilted Padding Bomber Jacket $33.99 Amazon Shop Now

40% off Forever 21 Cropped Bomber Jacket $26.99

$44.99 Forever 21 Shop Now

Banana Republic SUPIMA TANK $45 Banana Republic Shop Now

Bloomingdales GREY LAB Cropped Balloon Sleeveless Top $80 Bloomingdales Shop Now

Express Stylist High Waisted Pleated Wide Leg Pant $88 Express Shop Now