Are you looking to add volume or length to your hair effortlessly? Or maybe get a red carpet look ahead of the Oscars?

Lucky for you, "GMA" is putting at-home hair extensions to the test with "Try Before You Buy."

"Good Morning America's" Becky Worley chatted with "GMA" hairstylist Merylin Mitchell to delve into all the essential details on proper installation and styling techniques for at-home extensions.

Additionally, two ABC staffers personally tried a set of extensions.

Check out their results and shop some of the styles they tested below.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Look 1

Amazon Caliee Clip in Hair Extensions Human Hair P10-613 Natural Hair Extensions Clip ins Real Human Hair for Women Full Head 120g with 16 Clips 7Pcs Lace Clip in hair 18inch $99.90 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Halo Hair Extensions 20 Inch Invisible Wire Long Wavy Blonde Hair Extensions for Women Adjustable Size Hairpiece 4 Clips in Hair Extension (Mix Blonde) $9.99 Amazon Shop Now

Look 2

Amazon Halo Hair Extensions 20 Inch Invisible Wire Long Wavy Brown Hair Extensions for Women Adjustable Size Hairpiece 4 Clips in Hair Extension $9.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Caliee Clip in Hair Extensions Human Hair 2A Light Dark Brown Clip in Real Hair Double Weft Invisible Long Straight Remy Clip in Hair Extension 20Inch 140G 7PCS Natural Full Head & Thick Ends $115.90 Amazon Shop Now

Look 3

Amazon Halo Hair Extensions 20 Inch Invisible Wire Long Wavy Natural Black Hair Extensions for Women Adjustable Size Hairpiece 4 Clips in Hair Extension (Natural Black) $9.99 Amazon Shop Now