Mindy Kaling launches 2nd swim collection with Andie: 'Designs aimed at helping everyone feel confident in their body'
Mindy Kaling launched her first swimwear collection with Andie Swim last year. Now, Kaling's back with a second collection for summer.
On Tuesday, Andie Swim launched "Summer Camp: Mindy x Andie," a nostalgic collection of cover-ups and swimsuits.
"After the overwhelming response we received last year, I could not wait to team up with Andie again for our second collection together," Kaling said in a press release. "I wanted to channel the joy and nostalgia of summer camp into Andie's signature style of empowering, flattering, and fun designs aimed at helping everyone feel confident in their body."
The collection includes the Malibu One Piece, a 4.8-star style available in multiple colors, including a bright Baltic blue as seen on Kaling.
There are also two pieces, like The Dolphin Top in black and white, which pairs back to The Bells Bottom or The Dolphin Short.
For those looking for something bold, there are styles to shop in Flame, a new color that's part of Kaling's collection.
The collection is priced from $52 to $128 and, "true to Andie's commitment to inclusivity, the collection spans sizes XS to 3X, with options catering to long torsos," according to the press release.
"Working alongside Mindy, who brings a fresh and playful perspective to swimwear design, has been a dream come true," Melanie Travis, founder and CEO of Andie Swim, said in the press release. "I absolutely loved her idea to build a collection around the theme of summer camp, an experience I adored as a child. I had so much fun working on this with her, reliving some of my fondest camp memories."
In 2023, Kaling described her experience working with Andie Swim.
"I have been a fan of Andie Swim for years, drawn to their authenticity as a brand, their sense of humor, and of course, the fit of their suits," Kaling said at the time.
