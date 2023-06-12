IDOPIP's colorful one-piece swimsuits are affordable and include a matching beach cover-up for under $50.
Summer fashion is all about effortless breezy yet sophisticated pieces. The matching beach cover-up is a high-waisted maxi-length sarong for a flattering fit.
The swimwear is available in over 13 different colorful patterns and runs up to a size XL.
Whether you are shopping for your summer beach getaway or want to upgrade your backyard pool fashion, this set is the answer.
