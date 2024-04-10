Jessica Alba is reflecting on her journey with The Honest Company following news she is stepping down as chief creative officer.

The "Sin City" actress and entrepreneur shared a heartfelt Instagram post on Tuesday in which she said co-founding the company in 2011 and watching it grow has been "a true labor of love."

"From the first concept book I pitched to my friends in Mommy and Me class, to ringing the bell at Nasdaq with my family by my side - this journey has been the ride of a lifetime, one that only existed in my wildest dreams," she continued.

Alba also shouted out her team -- both past and present -- for bringing her vision to life.

Jessica Alba, co-founder and chief creative officer of Honest Co., speaks before ringing the opening bell during the company's initial public offering (IPO) at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, May 5, 2021. Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE

"Everyone always says you're only as good as the people you surround yourself with - thank you for allowing me to be the best version of myself," she added.

To the customers, Alba said she is "forever grateful" for their support and called them "the reason we exist."

Alba concluded her post, writing, "Thank you for showing me that a girl with an unconventional path in business could help lead a movement for good."

The "Honey" actress and businesswoman's post garnered support from her fans and her celebrity pals, including Michelle Pfeiffer, Olivia Munn, Christie Brinkley and more.

In a press release from The Honest Company announcing Alba's departure as CCO, she said the move allows her to "redirect my focus on new projects and passions" and that she'll stay on as a member of the company's board of directors.