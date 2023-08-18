Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis are taking on home makeovers with their new show “Honest Renovations.”
The new show, which stars actress and Honest Company founder Alba and actress and The Cool Mom Co. Founder Mathis, helps deserving parents take their home from drab to fab and help families as some go through relatable life transitions.
“The families are what made the show different,” Mathis told “Good Morning America.” “You know, their stories are relatable. It’s something that we are all going through or have gone through or will go through.”
As moms of three, Mathis and Alba aim to assist families by “taking their homes from cluttered and chaotic to functional and fabulous,” according to a synposis for the show.
Mathis added that as kids get older, families see changes in how their homes shift and change as well.
“From two moms to another mom, we can relate,” the duo say in the trailer for their new series, which gives a glimpse of Alba and Mathis meeting the families at their homes, listening to their stories, assessing what the homes need, and getting their hands dirty as they give the families the home of their dreams.
Alba echoed Mathis’ perspective on the show and said that the most rewarding part about bringing this show to life was working with the families involved.
“Being able to spend quality time, really thinking through how we can make someone else’s life better, and really for us, we wanted them to feel seen and heard,” she said. “We really wanted these home spaces to feel like a sanctuary, like an escape from the outside world.”
“Honest Renovations” is available to stream now on The Roku Channel.