Jessica Alba is in her family era.
The "Honey" actress and Honest Company co-founder, 42, shared a snap with her husband Cash Warren and their three children to Instagram over the weekend showing them together at Taylor Swift's Aug. 5 Eras Tour show in Los Angeles.
"@taylorswift with the fam - what a show! 💫💘👏🏽💃🏽🪩🎶 #ErasTour," she captioned the post.
The slideshow included a video of Alba with daughters Honor, 15, and Haven, who turns 12 this month, doing a viral transition of themselves pre-concert to being at the concert, set to Swift's song "Bejeweled."
- 1
- 2
- 3August 4, 2022
There's also a photo of Alba and Warren along with their son Hayes, 5, in a shimmering tunnel made of CDs.
Alba and Warren celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary in May, having tied the knot in 2008.