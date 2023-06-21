Katherine Schwarzenegger is celebrating her husband Chris Pratt on his birthday.
"Happy birthday to my love angel face," she said in the caption of an Instagram post featuring a series of photos of the both of them together. "So fitting the sun is shining in LA today (for the first time in months) because you're a burst of sunshine in all of our lives and we love you like crazy!"
"This will be your best year yet!" she added. "I love you and love celebrating you! Happy happy!!"
The couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary earlier this month.
They have two daughters together: Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt, 1, and Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt, 2. Pratt also has a son, Jack, 10, from his previous marriage with Anna Faris.
Pratt, who turned 44 on Wednesday, also received birthday greetings from "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn.
"Happy Birthday, buddy!" Gunn wrote in a post he shared of the both of them at the "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" premiere in May. "What a wonderful ten years of friendship and creative collaboration it's been."