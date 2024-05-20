A viral video with over 27 million views on TikTok shows that you're never too young to know what you want, and to want a luxurious lifestyle.
The video, which was recently uploaded, shows a dad holding his young daughter, clad in only a diaper, as a female voice off-camera says, "I have a question for everybody. Who wants to go to the Four Seasons Orlando?"
Without missing a beat, the baby is the first to hold up her tiny hand and say, "Me."
"If the @Four Seasons Hotels is looking for a baby ambassador my niece got you," TikTok user Stefanie O'Brien captioned the now-viral video.
The Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts is a luxury hotel chain, which had TikTok users both applauding the baby and wondering how she acquired a taste for luxury at such a young age.
A single room this week at the Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort, for example, costs upwards of $1,800, according to the resort's website.
"That baby is so smart," wrote one commenter on TikTok, with another adding, "That baby booked the trip."
"I think the baby is in charge of the family finances," wrote another commenter.
The baby may also have a new "job" thanks to her viral fame.
The Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts responded to the viral TikTok video on its own account.
The company wrote, "Let the adventure begin," alongside a video mashup showing the baby's "me" audio playing to the words, "Who wants to welcome our newest ambassador to Four Seasons Orlando."
The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."