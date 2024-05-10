The Social Security Administration has officially released the most popular baby names of 2023.
For the fifth consecutive year, Olivia and Liam have secured top spots for girls and boys, respectively. However, this year's list brought a notable change: Mateo climbed to sixth place among boys' names, replacing Benjamin, which dropped off the list from ninth place in 2022.
Beyond the consistent dominance of Olivia and Liam, the SSA also highlighted significant shifts in naming trends.
According to a press release, the most significant climb was the name "Kaeli," which soared by 1,692 spots to become the "fastest-rising" girl's name in 2023. This meteoric rise is likely attributed to social media star Kaeli McEwen.
"Parents must have really smashed the 'like' button for YouTube and TikTok star Kaeli McEwen (also known as Kaeli Mae), who routinely promotes a clean, tidy, and neutral-aesthetic lifestyle," the press release stated.
As for the boys, the press release stated, "Trending in third place as the boy's fastest riser, is Eiden -- perhaps it was TikTok creator Wyatt Eiden's 1.6 billion views and over 3 million followers that prompted this name's meteoric rise."
The list reflects the evolving tastes of new parents and the impact of pop culture and social media on baby names, as parents increasingly seek unique yet familiar names for their children.
Check out the top 10 baby names for 2023 below.
Top 10 baby boy names of 2023
- Liam
- Noah
- Oliver
- James
- Elijah
- Mateo
- Theodore
- Henry
- Lucas
- William
Top 10 baby girl names of 2023
- Olivia
- Emma
- Charlotte
- Amelia
- Sophia
- Mia
- Isabella
- Ava
- Evelyn
- Luna