Shopping for a baby shower? We have the goods to make you the best gift-giver around with top picks from Happiest Baby like the SNOO, Sleepea and more, at every price point.
For those looking to splurge, try gifting the famous SNOO bassinet that parents swear by for getting their little ones down, or go for a Mockingbird stroller that expands to accommodate multiple children.
Budget shoppers can stick to the much-loved basics, such as "The Happiest Baby on the Block" that offers a treasure trove of insight and advice for under $10. Try pairing it with an organic lounging robe for Mom or a set of hospital-ready outfits for baby for a well-rounded gift they won't forget.
Whatever your gifting needs for your next baby shower, keep scrolling to shop!
From Happiest Baby
Planning to grab a SNOO from Happiest Baby? Make sure to check out their other infant-friendly goods to build the perfect giftable basket that will help parents feel more prepared.
Mockingbird Single-to-Double stroller
Is your family or the one you're shopping for expanding from one kid to two -- or maybe even three? This stroller can handle it thanks to 22 different configurations available. It also offers on-hand folding and plenty of sun protection, making it perfect for the busy parent on the go.
Wearables for Mom & baby from Monica + Andy
When a new baby arrives, clothing needs to be all about comfort and convenience. Check out these super-soft, adorable robes, pajamas and more from Monica + Andy.
From Jujube
For the parent who loves beautiful neutrals, try these ultra-giftable sets from Jujube to help them start their parenting journey.