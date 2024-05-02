The Boone County Sheriff's Office in Burlington, Kentucky, is experiencing a baby boom, with 15 babies born to staffers in the last year.
The Kentucky law enforcement agency shared a photo celebrating the new generation of families in a Facebook post April 30, which is quickly going viral with over 2,000 likes.
Photographer Kyla Scudder with Kyla Mae Photography volunteered to take the photo of the deputies, sergeants and supervisors holding their babies as a thank you for their service.
According to public information officer Major Philip Ridgell, the photo was the "brainchild" of the Boone County Sheriff's Auxiliary and features babies born in 2022 and 2023.
"We knew that a lot of our deputies were having children. But man, when you look at that picture, it really puts it into some perspective," Ridgell told "Good Morning America."
Ridgell said the growing families are a small part of the sheriff's office, which includes about 180 sworn deputies across multiple divisions.
"Our agency is made up of men and women who have deep ties to the community," Ridgell said. "Oftentimes, many of them were born and raised here and we're more committed and more now than one way, to this county and ensuring its safety."