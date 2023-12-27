Four sisters who were all expecting this year have reunited during the holiday season, this time with their babies in tow.

Jena Primsky, Jessica Hanna, Jordan Sutton and Jaden Lortz gathered for Christmas with their families, along with Primsky’s son Miles Thomas, Hanna’s daughter Carsen Taylor, Sutton’s son Stanley Leland and Lortz’s daughter Lydia Joan.

“Having to see your sisters with their kids is just probably the most special unique feeling to have amongst all of us,” Primsky told “Good Morning America.”

Sisters Jaden Lortz, Jena Primsky, Jordan Sutton, and Jessica Hanna say it has been fun to go outside with all of their babies together. Wildfire Photo Co.

Baby Stanley, who was born two weeks early on July 20, was the first to arrive out of the adorable bunch of nieces and nephews. Lydia followed Stanley on Sept. 25 and five days later, Miles made his entrance, as luck would have it, on Sept. 30, the same day as his father’s birthday. Finally, Carsen, the youngest of all the babies, joined the party on Nov. 13.

The four sisters welcomed their babies between July and November 2023. Wildfire Photo Co.

“When you have your own children, it's such a unique experience to become a mom but then to watch your sisters become moms all at the same time … and to just be on this journey with my sisters – from the breastfeeding to the labor and delivery – each stage of the way … has been so awesome and just continues to bring us closer,” Primsky said.

The sisters had their babies don mini Santa hats and matching Grinch pajamas for the holiday.

“It's a fun tradition that I think we’ll carry on,” Hanna said.

The family dressed up in matching Christmas Grinch pajamas this year. Wildfire Photo Co.

“And we do Secret Santas so we don't buy [presents] for everybody,” Primsky added. “We draw names and that was kind of fun to go around and guess, even the babies, who gave who what.”

Primsky, Hanna, Sutton and Lortz gathered with their families in Nebraska for Christmas. Wildfire Photo Co.

The timing of their coincidental pregnancies may have been unexpected but the surprises didn’t end there either.

“[Jordan’s nurse] and [my nurse] were best friends. And so her nurse was actually texting my nurse asking, like, ‘Keep me updated on Jessica's birth and when she’s due, how she’s doing,’” Hanna recalled. “So I thought that was pretty cool.”

The sisters later found out that they also weren’t the only family members who shared such an unusual connection.

“Our Grandma Joan actually was pregnant with her three sisters and sister-in-law at the same time as well. And we didn't know that,” Primsky said. “That was cool to find that out through the process.”

When they were pregnant, the sisters – one in Colorado, another in Texas and two in Nebraska – all stayed in close touch through a “Bumpin’” group chat that has now been aptly renamed to the “Cool Moms Club.” Now, they plan on continuing to support each other through the ups and downs of motherhood and hope to build new traditions as their babies grow up together.

“If we're out at a family event, it's just nice to have kind of almost the same schedule sometimes,” Sutton said. “To be able to be like, ‘Oh, we gotta [nurse] at the same time and be together doing that, instead of kind of being alone by yourself in a room.’ It's nice to just have each other there for that.”