"When I was really little, Jena and I were really close. We have quite an age gap but she was always that big sister taking care of me when I was baby," Lortz explained. "Jordan and I grew up going to school together, playing sports together. And then Jessica and I actually lived together when I was in college. So, each stage of my life, I kind of have a separate bond with each of them. But this experience, with all four of us, is way different. I think it's brought us closer together in a different way."