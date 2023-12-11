Ciara is now a mother of four.

The singer took to Instagram Monday to announce the birth of Amora Princess Wilson, her daughter with NFL star Russell Wilson.

She first revealed her pregnancy with Wilson in August by sharing a sweet video of her dancing to her recent duet with Chris Brown, "How We Roll."

The "Get Up" singer and Wilson are already parents to three other children: a 6-year-old daughter, Sienna, a 3-year-old son, Win, and a 9-year-old son, Future Zahir Wilburn, from Ciara's previous relationship with rapper Future.

Russell Wilson and Ciara attend as Russell Wilson & Ciara Launch 3Brand At Rookie USA Flagship on June 24, 2021 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

When it comes to parenting, Ciara has described the journey as a learning curve.

"Your children challenge you, and you challenge them back. If we can be consistent and persistent, and always put a touch of love in there, it all works itself out," she said in a 2021 episode of "Coach Conversations" on YouTube. "We also have to give grace to ourselves in the process — it's not going to be perfect."

What to know about Ciara's 4 kids

Future Zahir Wilburn

(L-R) Future Zahir Wilburn and Ciara attend the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Future Zahir Wilburn is Ciara's first child whom she welcomed on May 19, 2014, with rapper Future.

Ciara paid a tribute to Future Zahir when he turned 9 in May on Instagram, writing in the caption, "My 1st Born! My life was forever changed when I had you!"

"I'm so proud of the young boy you are becoming every day!" she wrote. "So loving, talented, compassionate, anointed, and smart! The Big 9!! Happy Birthday Big Boy! Mommy loves you so much! ❤️🎂."

Future Zahir has also developed a strong bond with Wilson, who wed Ciara two years after Future Zahir's birth.

In July, the NFL player posted a photo on Instagram featuring himself and Future Zahir spending time on a football field with a caption, "Best part of the day #DadLife."

Sienna Princess Wilson

Russell Wilson, Sienna Princess Wilson and Ciara attend an intimate evening of music and culture hosted by Spotify and Hulu during Cannes Lions 2019 at Villa Mirazuron, June 17, 2019 in Cannes, France. Dave Benett/Getty Images, FILE

Born on April 28, 2017, in Los Angeles, Sienna is Ciara and Wilson's first child together. The singer and her daughter share the same middle name, Princess.

During an interview with SheKnows last year, Ciara revealed her daughter has grown a passion for music.

"Sienna loves music," she told the outlet. "I think she's going to run the world one day. She is 5 going on 21 for sure."

Speaking to PEOPLE in August, Ciara described Sienna as "fearless and a bit rough, like Mommy, but has a bit of a softer touch."

"I look at her and I see so much of me in her," she added.

Win Harrison Wilson

Singer Ciara watches with her son Win Harrison Wilson as Marine One, with President Joe Biden aboard, takes off from the South Lawn of the White House, Nov. 17, 2021 in Washington, DC. Alex Wong/Getty Images, FILE

Ciara and Wilson welcomed Win on July 23, 2020.

During the couple's appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in 2021, Ciara said Win inherited some of the traits from his father, sharing the baby boy is "so energetic" and "all over the place."

"I definitely think he has his dad's genes all running through him," she said at the time.

To mark Win's second birthday this year, Ciara penned a sweet note on Instagram to celebrate the milestone, writing, "Our precious baby boy Win turned the BIG 2 and I'm so grateful!"

"He's the sweetest, most energetic, and funniest 2 year old you could ever know," she wrote. "The best little brother! He lights up every room he walks in! @DangeRussWilson I'm so proud of us! We are blessed! Mommy and Daddy love you so so much Win!! #HappyBirthday #2."

Amora Princess Wilson

Ciara attends the World Premiere of Warner Bros.' "The Color Purple" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 06, 2023 in Los Angeles. Kayla Oaddams/WireImage via Getty Images

Ciara and Wilson both took to Instagram to announce the birth of Amora, sharing a photo and writing, "We love you so much."

The couple did not announce their daughter's birth date but wrote that she weighed 9 pounds, 1 ounce at birth.

The newborn shares a middle name, Princess, with her older sister Sienna.