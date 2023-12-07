Ciara is showing all that glitters with her baby bump is gold.

The singer made a glowing appearance at the world premiere of "The Color Purple" wearing an all-white ensemble from Georges Hobeika. Her captivating look included a floor-sweeping cape, trousers, and a shirt that she left unbuttoned — giving a glimpse at her gold leaf-decorated baby bump.

The soon-to-be mother of four completed the look with gold smoky eyeshadow and a short, flipped hairstyle.

Singer-songwriter Ciara Wilson attends the world premiere of "The Color Purple" at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles, Dec. 6, 2023. Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Ciara announced her fourth pregnancy in August on Instagram by sharing a sweet video of her with her swelling stomach dancing to her recent duet with Chris Brown, "How We Roll."

Ciara has two additional children with her husband, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, including their 6-year-old daughter, Sienna, and 3-year-old son, Win. She also has a 9-year-old son, Future, from a previous relationship with rapper Future.

The "Level Up" singer stars in the upcoming movie musical "The Color Purple" as the adult version of Nettie Harris, while Halle Bailey plays the younger Nettie, the protective little sister of Celie, portrayed by Fantasia Barrino.

Last year, Ciara shared her gratitude for the role with a post on X, previously known as Twitter, by saying: "Honored to be a part of this beautiful ensemble and historic film, The Color Purple. Truly grateful."

Danielle Brooks, guest, Alicia Keys, Ciara, Fantasia Barrino, H.E.R., Phylicia Pearl Mpasi and Taraji P. Henson attend the Los Angeles Premiere of "The Color Purple", Dec. 6, 2023 in Los Angeles. Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images

The all-star "The Color Purple" cast also includes H.E.R., Colman Domingo, Taraji P. Henson, Corey Hawkins, Danielle Brooks, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and more.

The upcoming musical drama, inspired by the Pulitzer Prize-winning 1982 novel by Alice Walker, is "A decades-spanning tale of love and resilience and of one woman's journey to independence," according to the film's marketing.

"The Color Purple" will be released nationwide on Dec. 25.