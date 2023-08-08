The Wilson family is growing!
Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson announced on Tuesday that they are expecting.
The singer, 37, took to Instagram with the reveal, sharing a black and white video that showcased her pregnant silhouette, while she danced to her latest single, "How We Roll."
"You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I'm your rib," Ciara wrote alongside a snippet of her latest song, which featured the same lyrics as the caption.
She tagged her husband, who shot the video, in the post.
This will be the Ciara's fourth child. The singer and Wilson are already parents to a 6-year-old daughter, Sienna, and 3-year-old son, Win. Ciara also has a 9-year-old son, Future, from a previous relationship.
Wilson shared the news of his wife's pregnancy on his account, captioning his video, "That's just "How We Roll" 🎥: Daddy."
The news comes just a few days after the "Level Up" singer dropped "How We Roll" featuring Chris Brown.
Both Ciara and Wilson's posts were flooded with congratulatory messages and well-wishes for their family.