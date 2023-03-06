Russell Wilson and his daughter Sienna Princess Wilson, 5, spent quality time over the weekend at their first father-daughter dance.

In a sweet Instagram post, the Denver Broncos quarterback shared a video of him wearing a light pink suit and walking through his and Ciara's home with a bouquet of roses and a small gift bag. He calls for Sienna from the bottom of a staircase and she walks down in a matching pink dress.

"Aw you look so pretty," he tells her as he gives her a kiss.

Russell Wilson/Instagram Russell Wilson and his daughter Sienna attend a father daughter dance in a still from a video posted to his Instagram.

Wilson then ties a corsage of pink flowers on her wrist before Sienna points to her dad's suit lapel and tells her dad that gentlemen wear their boutineers there.

In the giftbag, Wilson shows Sienna a pair of earrings he got for her. The video then cuts to the both of them walking hand-in-hand out of their home, with Wilson opening the car door for Sienna.

The end of the video shows snapshots of the father-daughter duo posing for photos.

Wilson and Ciara, who have been married since 2016, welcomed Sienna in 2017. They had their 2-year-old son, Win Harrison Wilson, in 2020. Ciara also has an 8-year-old son, Future Zahir Wilburn, with her ex, rapper Future.

In 2021, Ciara told "Good Morning America" that her and Wilson's children are Wilson's "pride and joy" and his dedication to family is what she loves most about him.

"As crazy as his schedule can be, and of course, my schedule is crazy… he finds a way to make it happen and he ants ot make sure he doesn't miss anything, even if he's not physically there," she said.