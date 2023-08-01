Grammy-winning artist and entrepreneur Ciara, along with her children Future and Sienna, are the faces of the new Gap and LoveShackFancy limited-edition capsule collection.
According to GAP, the collection "shines at the intersection of culture and romanticism, merging Gap's iconic styles with LoveShackFancy's vintage-inspired florals and feminine silhouettes." These limited-edition pieces includes women's, men's, kids and baby apparel.
"Re-imagining iconic Gap classics for all generations through our LoveShackFancy lens has been a dream," said Rebecca Hessel Cohen, the founder and creative director of LoveShackFancy. "Each piece is the perfect mix of nostalgia and freshness that you'll live in forever and won't find anywhere else. I couldn't be more excited for this collection to bring some of our magical world to even more people around the world for them to fall in love with."
The line will be available to shop online and in store starting on Friday, Aug. 4, with prices ranging from $13 to $248.
Be sure to check back here as "GMA" will update this piece once the line has become available to shop.