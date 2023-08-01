"Re-imagining iconic Gap classics for all generations through our LoveShackFancy lens has been a dream," said Rebecca Hessel Cohen, the founder and creative director of LoveShackFancy. "Each piece is the perfect mix of nostalgia and freshness that you'll live in forever and won't find anywhere else. I couldn't be more excited for this collection to bring some of our magical world to even more people around the world for them to fall in love with."