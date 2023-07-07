Ciara and Russell Wilson have leveled up their relationship yet again.
The iconic couple took to their respective Instagram accounts on Thursday to celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary and share sweet messages for each other.
"In the Bible, the number 7 represents a full and complete world," the "Goodies" singer wrote alongside a photo of her and Wilson on vacation in Japan.
"My heart is complete and full of gratitude for the love we share. I have everything I want and need in you," she continued. "Thank you for loving me the way you do. I love you so much."
The Denver Broncos quarterback, meanwhil, shared a video montage of photos of him and Ciara set to "Don’t Look Any Further" by Dennis Edwards and Siedah Garrett.
"God made you perfect for me. You are my Peace in a storm. You are my Joy in sadness. You are my Comfort in trouble," he wrote in his caption. "I Thank Jesus for you. My Forever. Year 7 x Forever. Always & Forever."
Ciara and Wilson married on July 6, 2016. They have welcomed two children during their time together, daughter Sienna Princess, 6, and son Win Harrison, who turns 3 this month.
Wilson is also stepdad to Ciara's son Future Zahir, 9, from her previous relationship with rapper Future.